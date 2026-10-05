Man injured in Trotwood stabbing; Woman arrested

TROTWOOD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing a man in Trotwood.
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As previously reported, police were called out to the 220 block of Morgan Avenue on reports of a stabbing shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
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Captain Michael Molchan confirmed on Monday that a man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
An investigation revealed that this stemmed from a dispute at the residence.
Dazzling Harris, 32, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, Molchan confirmed.
The case remains under investigation.
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