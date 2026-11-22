Man killed after milk tanker overturns in Mercer County, sheriff says

FILE PHOTO: Man killed after milk tanker overturns in Mercer County, sheriff says

MERCER COUNTY — A man was killed after a rollover crash involving a semi in Mercer County on Sunday.

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Deputies and medics responded after dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:28 p.m. about a crash on Tama Road near Hoenie Road in Hopewell Township, according to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Saul Posada of Van Wert.

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An initial investigation showed he was pulling a full milk tanker with a 2026 MAC truck. The driver went eastbound on Tama Road when he drove off the right side of the road and tried to get back on the road.

Posada lost control, rolled the truck and tanker over, and the semi came to a stop in a field. He was pinned inside the truck, and medics extricated him. Posada died at the scene, Sheriff Timmerman said.

This marks the second deadly crash in Mercer County in 2026.

The crash remains under investigation.

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