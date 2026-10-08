Man killed in forklift crash involving two semis, sheriff says

Man killed in forklift crash involving two semis, sheriff says

UNION COUNTY — A man operating a forklift has died in a crash involving two semis in Union County on Tuesday.

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The crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the 10000 block of State Route 736 on Oct. 6, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a 24-year-old man was using a forklift to remove building materials from a parked semi in front of a home.

That’s when a 2013 Peterbilt hit the forklift while going northbound on State Route 736. After the crash, the forklift spun into the northbound lane, ejecting the operator. Then, a 2018 Kenworth hit the forklift, the sheriff’s office said.

The Peterbilt went off the road and came to a rest in a yard.

Medics transported the forklift operator to a hospital, where he died.

A commercial enforcement officer responded to the crash. They discovered both semis were more than the legally permitted weight limits for the roadway. The overweight amounts were 5,500 and 6,100 pounds, the sheriff’s office indicated.

The forklift operator has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

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