Man killed in Springfield shooting; Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

SPRINGFIELD — Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Springfield on Thursday afternoon.

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Officers were called to the 1800 block of Warder Street on reports of a man with a gun causing a disturbance around 1:10 p.m. While on the way, officers received information that a person had been shot.

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When they arrived, officers found 27-year-old Mohammad R. Chadhry suffering from injuries and tried to render aid.

Chadhry was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Charles E. Anderson, Jr., of Springfield, as the suspect.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Anderson, who they say “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who sees Anderson or knows anything about his whereabouts should not approach him. Instead, they should contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7716 or submit a tip to spdtip.gov.

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