Man learns punishment after 8-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

DAYTON — A father has learned his punishment after his 8-month-old child overdosed in April.

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Verlon Ray Martin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of endangering children, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

The charges are connected to the overdose of Martin’s infant child on April 26.

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Officials obtained the lab results, which showed that fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine were found during a search of the home.

As previously reported, Dayton police responded to a home in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue for reports of a person down.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive 8-month-old child.

The child was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered they were suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

The child’s mother, Rachal Collie, is also facing charges.

She is due next in court on Nov. 4.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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