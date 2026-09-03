Man learns sentence for sexual abuse of child in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A man who reportedly met a child on social media and engaged in sexual acts at a Miami County park has learned his sentence.

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Joshua Vanwey, 26, will spend four to six years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of endangering children, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and importuning, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 10.

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Vanwey met a child on Snapchat and “instantly started talking about sex and sending nude photos,” court records stated.

The two met at a public park the next day and had sex.

The child was between 13 and 15, sentencing documents said.

Vanwey will be placed on five years’ probation upon release.

He has also been designated as a Tier II sex offender.

Vanwey must register his address every 180 days for 25 years, court records stated.

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