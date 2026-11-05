Man learns sentence for sexually abusing teenage girl in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a teenage girl in Miami County back in April.

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Mario Sosa, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition in Miami County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

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Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced him to one year in prison.

Sosa also pleaded guilty to violating terms of his probation from a 2024 firearms case. Judge Pratt sentenced him to 18 months in jail. It will be served consecutively to the abuse case. Court records indicate Sosa will spend a total of two-and-a-half years in jail.

He was granted 119 days jail time credit on the sexual abuse case and 74 days credit for the probation violation.

Sosa was also found to be a Tier I sex offender. He must register yearly for 15 years.

Court records indicated the April incident involved a girl between 13 and 16 years old.

News Center 7 checked online jail records. Sosa is in the Miami County Jail.

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