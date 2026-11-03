Man pleads guilty to $104K organized theft targeting Ohio Rural Kings, including Miami Valley stores

CLARK COUNTY — A South Euclid man was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to organized retail theft charges involving farm-supply stores across 10 Ohio counties, including two in the Miami Valley.

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Byron Carner, 35, stole more than $104,000 in merchandise, primarily tools, from Rural King stores between June and October 2024, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Stores in both Clark and Greene counties were among those targeted by Carner.

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He subsequently sold the stolen items at pawn shops throughout the region.

Carner and two suspected accomplices were arrested in October 2024 after a chase involving the St. Clairsville Police Department, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Carner is currently serving time from another case.

“This is how you prosecute organized crime – by taking a unified approach to crimes that cross county lines,” Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said. “Organized retail theft affects everyone. Holding thieves accountable helps keep local stores open and stops theft from inflating prices.”

The case was investigated by the German Township Police Department, with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office. Wilson served as the special prosecutor.

Cases against Carner’s suspected accomplices are pending in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

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