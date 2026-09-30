Man pleads guilty to charges in deadly 2024 shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A man accused of killing a man at a Dayton apartment complex in 2024 has pleaded guilty.

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Aldayshein Morgan, 25, pleaded guilty to a felony count of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence on Monday, Sept. 28, according to court records.

Court records indicate that two counts each of murder and felonious assault, along with one count of tampering with evidence, were dismissed.

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Morgan was in an altercation at the Summit Square Apartments in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive back in Sept. 2024, as previously reported.

“While driving a motor vehicle away from this location. did fire a firearm from the driver’s window of the vehicle, striking his vehicle and the victim, Mr. Korwyn Moore,” an affidavit and statement of facts stated.

Medics transported Moore, 32, to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Morgan was also accused of trying to repair damage to his vehicle to conceal evidence in the case, court records stated.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

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