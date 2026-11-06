Man pleads guilty in connection with mass shooting at area music venue

CINCINNATI — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a mass shooting at a music venue in Cincinnati.
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Derrick Long, 30, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on March 1 at Riverfront Live along Kellogg Avenue.
Nine people were shot at the venue and taken to area hospitals.
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WCPO-9 reported that Riverfront Live was hosting a party with multiple DJs when the shooting happened.
Long was identified as one of two alleged shooters based on a review of surveillance footage from Riverfront Live.
The other identified shooter, Franeek Cobb, 24, is charged federally with illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
As part of a fight with Cobb, Long brandished a firearm and fired into the crowd, discharging at least eight rounds of ammunition.
Possessing a firearm or ammunition as a previously convicted felon is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Charges remain pending against Cobb.
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