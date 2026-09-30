Man pleads guilty to distributing meth to Dayton area

DAYTON — A California man admitted to his role in supplying meth to the Dayton area.

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Michael Chang, aka “Doneven Billy”, 55, of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

Chang was found responsible for the distribution of more than 4.5 kilograms of meth, nearly 10 pounds.

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In late 2024 and early 2025, Chang orchestrated the delivery of meth from California to customers, including in the Dayton area.

While in Los Angeles, Chang sent drugs to other members of the drug trafficking organization, who then trafficked the drugs in southwest Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, according to the Department of Justice.

Chang is the lead defendant in this case, and three other defendants have been charged and pleaded guilty as part of the drug conspiracy:

Erika Garcia, 45, of Trotwood;

Dennis Campbell, 41, of Hamilton

Kathryn Tucker, 47, of Bourbon County, Kentucky.

Sentencing will be held at a future date.

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