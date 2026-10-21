Man pleads guilty to multiple child sex offenses

MIAMI COUNTY — A man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting minors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kenneth Holycross III pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and two counts of sexual battery.

These charges are connected to incidents that took place between November 2025 and May 2026.

As previously reported, Holycross was arrested by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies on May 20.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims were below the age of 13, according to court documents.

Holycross was previously employed in positions in which he had authority over minors, the sheriff’s office said.

A LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Holycross states that, most recently, he worked as a Mental Health Technician at Dayton Children’s.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Children’s, which responded:

“Kenneth Holycross III is no longer employed at Dayton Children’s. We are working closely with investigators and are not aware of any incident that occurred at Dayton Children’s.”

Detectives believe there may be other victims and are asking for anyone with information to call police at 937-440-3986 or email tcooper@miamicountyohio.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be left here.

Holycross is set to be sentenced on Nov. 12.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]