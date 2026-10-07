Man pleads guilty to ramming cruiser, undercover vehicles at gas stations

KETTERING — A man accused of ramming undercover police vehicles with a stolen SUV in August has pleaded guilty.

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Angelo Locurto pleaded guilty to two counts each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

He also pleaded guilty to one count each of grand theft and assault of a peace officer, according to court records.

Locurto was sentenced to up to five months’ probation on Tuesday.

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As previously reported, officers responded to the BP at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and S. Smithville Road before 11:30 a.m. on Aug 19.

The Dayton Police Department had initially notified the Kettering Police Department about a stolen vehicle possibly in the area, according to Officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police’s Public Information Officer.

Officers performed a vehicle intercept on the SUV.

At that time, Locurto rammed a marked Kettering Police cruiser and two unmarked detective vehicles, according to the affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Locurto was then removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

It was also learned that he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Locurto must also pay almost $6,100 to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and $2,500 to the Kettering Police Department.

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