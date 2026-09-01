Man pleads guilty to vandalizing VP Vance’s Cincinnati home

A man who is accused of damaging Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home and a Secret Service vehicle on Monday morning has been federally charged.

CINCINNATI — The man accused of vandalizing Vice President J.D. Vance’s Ohio home has pleaded guilty.

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William DeFoor, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of two acts of physical violence against a person or property in a restricted building or grounds and willful injury or depredation of property of the United States.

As previously reported by News Center 7, DeFoor allegedly damaged four windows of Vance’s Cincinnati home, along with a car belonging to the Secret Service, on Jan. 5.

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Around midnight, Secret Service agents saw DeFoor running along the front fence of Vance’s home.

DeFoor then attempted to break the driver’s side window of an unmarked federal law enforcement vehicle that was blocking the driveway.

He used a hammer and hit the window three times.

DeFoor continued to ignore law enforcement commands and used his hammer to break large, historic glass windows across the front of Vance’s home, according to court documents.

He tried to run away but was detained by Secret Service agents.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed that he and his family were not home at the time, as they had already returned to Washington, D.C.

DeFoor has faced similar charges in the past.

In 2023, he was charged with criminal trespass but was found incompetent to stand trial, according to WCPO.

He faced similar charges in 2024 and was charged with two counts of vandalism for allegedly breaking windows in the front of a business, but was also ruled incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare.

DeFoor faces up to 20 years in prison.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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