Man reportedly travels to Ohio from Los Angeles to confess to 2012 homicide

COLUMBUS — A man is in custody after allegedly traveling to Ohio to confess to a homicide that happened nearly 14 years ago.
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Court records obtained by our news partners at WBNS state that 36-year-old Shamieke Pugh arrived in Columbus from Los Angeles on Tuesday, approached Columbus Division of Police officers, and asked to speak with detectives about a homicide.
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Pugh reportedly admitted that he shot Raymundo Lopez multiple times, killing him, in 2012.
He added that it was part of a planned robbery of Lopez and another man, identified as Heriberto Galeana-Galvan, with a “group of known individuals.”
WBNS reported that a maintenance worker found Lopez and Galeana-Galvan shot inside a garage on Dec. 31, 2012.
They both died from their injuries.
Pugh is scheduled to appear in court today.
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