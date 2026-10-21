Man learns sentence for hours-long standoff in Kettering

KETTERING — A man will serve a year in prison for causing an hours-long standoff in Kettering.

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William Truesdale was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 months in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

This was after he pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of official business and one count of inducing panic and trespass into a habitation.

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As previously reported, police were spotted in the area of Kenosha Road and Mengel Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 regarding a burglary investigation with the suspect barricaded inside.

An affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court state that Truesdale entered the home without the homeowner’s consent and then refused to leave.

Truesdale and the homeowner were known to each other.

Police said he exited the home about four hours later after the SWAT team deployed two types of gas into the home.

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