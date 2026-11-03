Man sentenced after threatening to hurt area judge

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been sentenced after threatening to hurt a Warren County judge back in July.
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Warren County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Langer sentenced Jakel Jaquan Hill to two years in prison on Friday.
This comes after Hill pleaded guilty to a felony count of intimidation, according to court records.
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The charges stem from an incident on July 6, as previously reported.
Hill made a threat to cause serious harm to a Warren County Common Pleas judge.
An aggravated menacing charge was dismissed.
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