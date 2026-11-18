HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a LEGO reselling theft scheme in Hamilton County has learned his sentence.

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James Bird, 47, of Elsmere, Kentucky, was sentenced on Tuesday to 3 to 4.5 years in prison by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Virginia Tallent.

Bird, the owner and operator of Paper Street Trading Company in Norwood, Ohio, pleaded guilty in September to receiving stolen property and telecommunications fraud.

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According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Bird operated a fencing business beginning in 2020, purchasing stolen merchandise and over-the-counter health care products from known boosters at prices far below market value.

The stolen goods included LEGOs, medications, health care products, and other merchandise taken from retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Target, TJ Maxx, Walgreens, and Meijer.

The prosecutor’s office said boosters frequently visited Bird’s business, sometimes daily, with large quantities of stolen merchandise.

Bird made no effort to verify that the merchandise was legitimately obtained, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He used eBay and PayPal to facilitate purchases and resell the stolen goods for profit.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigators recovered more than $158,000 in stolen merchandise during a search of the business in February 2024.

An analysis of Bird’s electronic transactions identfied more than $926,000 in transactions involving merchandise “commonly stolen by retail boosters.”

The Hamilton County Prosecutor added that a co-defendant in the case, Travis Daniels, an employee of the store, will be sentenced on Thursday on a charge of receiving stolen property.

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