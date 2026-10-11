Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Miami Twp, report says

FILE PHOTO: Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Miami Twp, report says

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Miami Twp, report says

MIAMI TWP. — A man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Miami Township on Friday afternoon.

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The crash happened at around 4 p.m. on West Alex Bell Road and State Route 741 on Oct. 9, according to a Miami Township Police crash report.

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A crash report narrative indicated that a 59-year-old man was driving a 2011 gray Lexus LS westbound on West Alex Bell Road approaching State Route 741 with a yellow light at the intersection.

The Lexus entered the intersection and made a left turn onto SR-741. A 2004 white Harley-Davidson Electra Glide, driven by a 26-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on SR-741 and also had a yellow light. It entered the intersection to continue westbound.

The report says that the Lexus failed to yield to the Harley-Davidson.

This caused the motorcycle to hit the car. The motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle, hit the Lexus’ windshield, and came to rest in the middle of the intersection, the crash report said.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Lexus driver was treated and released from the scene, the report stated.

Officer cited the Lexus driver for failure to yield.

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