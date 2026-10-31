Man shot after trying to intervene in fight near Dayton bar

DAYTON — A man was injured after being shot while trying to intervene in an argument in Dayton on Friday.
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Officers responded just after 10:00 p.m. to a shooting at the 3000 block of E. Third Street on a reported shooting, according to a Dayton Police Department (DPD) spokesperson.
Our news crew at the scene saw an ambulance leave, as previously reported.
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An initial investigation revealed that a male suspect assaulted another person. That’s when a man intervened between the two.
The suspect allegedly produced a gun and shot the man who intervened in the initial assault, the DPD spokesperson said.
In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman said a customer was shot.
“Honey, I got 500 million people in here,” she said. “He’s about to pass out.”
Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The shooting remains under investigation.
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