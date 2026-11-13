Man stabbed multiple times in Dayton, police say

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times.

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Dayton Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of Nasau Street around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

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According to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini, officers got to the scene and were told that the victim left and went to the 1600 block of Tacoma Street.

“When an officer arrived at that location, he saw what he believed to be the victim in a vehicle, driving away,” Zecchini said.

The officer made contact with those in the vehicle near Wayne and Wyoming Avenues.

The victim, identified only as a 49-year-old man, had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zecchini added that a crime scene was found on Caho Street.

Authorities have identified suspects in the case, but did not immediately clarify if any of them have been arrested.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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