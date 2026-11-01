Man suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound in accidental shooting

DAYTON — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after walking into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers responded at around 3:43 p.m. to Kettering Health Dayton to a report of a gunshot victim, according to a previous report.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 2 injured in shooting near Chris’s Band Box
- Multiple juveniles injured after reported stolen vehicle crashes into tree
- Woman arrested after reported stabbing in Dayton neighborhood
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin area, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.
The victim provided few details on the incident, police said.
The physical evidence points to an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group