Man suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound in accidental shooting

DAYTON — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after walking into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

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Officers responded at around 3:43 p.m. to Kettering Health Dayton to a report of a gunshot victim, according to a previous report.

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The man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin area, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

The victim provided few details on the incident, police said.

The physical evidence points to an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.

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