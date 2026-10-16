Man withdraws not guilty by reason of insanity plea in child endangerment case

Man accused of seven counts of child endangerment has withdrawn his not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Stephanas Golden’s attorney filed to withdraw the plea last Monday, Oct. 5, according to court documents.

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In place of the not guilty by reason of insanity plea, Golden has substituted it with a not guilty plea.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Dayton Police went to the home on Wrote Avenue for a wellness check in April. Officers said people outside the home made the department aware of a video on social media that investigators said shows Golden beating a 10-year-old girl inside the house.

Golden is facing seven counts of child endangerment, two counts of strangulation, and resisting arrest.

His girlfriend, Heather Pippen, was recently sentenced to five years after she pleaded guilty, according to a previous report.

Golden is expected to be back in court for his next hearing in early November.

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