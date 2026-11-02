Matchups announced for high school football playoff regional quarterfinals

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local schools will play in the regional quarterfinals of the 2026 high school football playoffs this week.

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The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the matchups on Sunday.

All regional quarterfinal games will start at 7 p.m., according to OSHAA.

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Here are the matchups that include these regional high schools:

Division I, Region 2

No. 10 Fairmont (5-6) at No. 2 Springfield (8-2)



No. 12 Beavercreek (5-6) at No. 4 Wayne (6-4)

Division I, Region 4

No. 9 Middletown (7-4) at No. 1 Princeton (10-0)



No. 7 Springboro (8-3) at No. 2 Elder (8-2)

Division II, Region 8

No. 7 Talawanda (9-2) at No. 2 Harrison (8-2)



No. 11 Edgewood (7-4) at No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (7-2)



No. 5 Troy (9-2) at No. 4 Lima Senior (9-1)

Division III, Region 10

No. 8 Revere (7-4) at No. 1 Celina (9-1)



No. 12 Padua Franciscan (5-6) at No. 4 Wapakoneta (7-3)

Division III, Region 12

No. 8 Unioto (8-3) at No. 1 Bellbrook (10-0)



No. 10 Goshen (10-1) at No. 2 Tippecanoe (9-1)



No. 11 Archbishop Alter (7-4) at No. 3 Archbishop McNicholas (8-2)

Division IV, Region 16

No. 9 Kenton Ridge (9-2) at No. 1 Wyoming (9-1)



No. 7 Valley View (8-3) at No. 2 London (8-2)



No. 5 Urbana (8-3) at No. 4 North College Hill (9-0)

Division V, Region 20

No. 8 Arcanum (7-4) at No. 1 Graham Local (9-1)



No. 10 Greenon (7-3) at No. 2 Williamsburg (9-1)



No. 6 Bishop Fenwick (6-5) at No. 3 Miami East (9-1)



No. 12 Preble Shawnee (8-3) at No. 4 Waynesville (8-2)

Division VI, Region 24

No. 9 St. Henry (8-3) at No. 1 Tri-Village (10-0)



No. 10 Covington (8-3) at No. 2 Deer Park (9-1)



No. 6 Mechanicsburg (9-2) at No. 3 Zane Trace (9-1)



No. 12 Versailles (7-4) at No. 4 College Prep (8-2)

Division VII, Region 28

No. 8 Fort Loramie (6-5) at No. 1 Marion Local (10-0)



No. 7 New Bremen (6-5) at No. 2 Ansonia (9-1)



No. 6 Country Day (6-5) at No. 3 DeGraff Riverside (8-2)



No. 12 Fort Recovery (4-7) at No. 4 Minster (7-3)

Each winner advances to the regional semifinals on Nov. 13. The higher-seeded team will host that game.

The regional final is scheduled for Nov. 20. It will be played at a neutral site, OHSAA said.

The state semifinals are Nov. 27 at a neutral site.

The state championships are in Canton on Dec. 3-5.

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