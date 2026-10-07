Mayor releases statement after 6 children found living in abandoned home

There is new information about the children who were found living in an abandoned home on Delphos Avenue in Dayton.

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss has released a statement after six children were found living in an abandoned Dayton home.

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“Six children are safe tonight, and that matters more than anything else I can say,” Turner-Sloss said.

She thanked the police officers and children services partners who responded.

Turner-Sloss also thanked residents who reached out with concerns.

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“We do not yet know everything about how these children came to be where they were, and I will not speculate. But I do know this; no child in Dayton should be without heat, water, or food. And I know that hardship in our city is often quieter than we think,” she said.

Turner-Sloss urged residents to alert authorities if they see children who appear to be without care or living in vacant homes as the weather turns colder.

“Community is a gift, and it is also a responsibility. Check on your neighbors. Know the children on your street. Refuse to look away. That is who Dayton is, and that is how we take care of one another,” she said.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing misdemeanor child endangerment charges against the mother of the six children.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call Montgomery County Children Services’ 24-hour hotline at 937-224-KIDS (5437).

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