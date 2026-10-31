Measles case reported in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A case of measles has been reported in Mercer County.

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The Mercer County Health District identified a laboratory-confirmed case of measles in a Mercer County resident.

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The health department believes this person was unlikely to have been exposed to the public during their infectious period.

Ohio has seen about 300 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026. Indiana has about 100 confirmed measles cases, the health district said.

Symptoms of measles include:

high fever

cough

runny nose

watery eyes

rash beginning 3-5 days after other symptoms occur

The department said that symptoms usually begin 10-12 days after exposure.

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