Three people are dead, and another person is injured after a shooting at a baby shower in Ohio on Saturday.

3 dead, 1 injured after shooting at baby shower in Northern Ohio, police say

PARMA — The three people who were killed in a shooting at a baby shower in Ohio over the weekend have been identfied.

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News Center 7 previously reported that police officers responded to Pandora’s Magical Events in Parma around 6 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a shooting.

The Parma Police Department initially said on social media that there were several victims in the shooting.

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Police officials say the victims are a 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man, and a 45-year-old man.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identfied two of the victims as 45-year-old Jayson Lamont Townsend and 17-year-old Leasia England, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Investigators say the 19-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner as Daviontae D. Pate of Cleveland, was one of the shooters.

Pate was the father of the unborn baby who the shower was for, WOIO-19 reported.

Townsend was the father of the expectant mother.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

A 29-year-old man is in custody and was transported to Parma jail, WOIO-19 reported.

Investigators secured the guns used in the shooting. No officers fired any guns or were injured, according to police officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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