Medical helicopter requested after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a crash in Darke County on Saturday night.

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The crash happened at around 10:12 p.m. in the 11000 block of Marshall Road near State Route 47, according to Darke County dispatchers.

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Dispatchers would only confirm with News Center 7 that CareFlight was requested to the scene.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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