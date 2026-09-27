Medical helicopter requested after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a crash in Darke County on Saturday night.
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The crash happened at around 10:12 p.m. in the 11000 block of Marshall Road near State Route 47, according to Darke County dispatchers.
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Dispatchers would only confirm with News Center 7 that CareFlight was requested to the scene.
We are working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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