Medics free person trapped in crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

BUTLER TWP. — At least one person was injured after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Friday night.
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The crash happened on northbound I-75 near Benchwood Road on Oct. 30.
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The Butler Township Fire Department said in a social media post that two vehicles were involved.
Photos show that a white van and a black vehicle both sustained heavy damage.
Fire officials say that medics had to free a person from a vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
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