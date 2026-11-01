Medics free person trapped in crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

Photo contributed by Butler Township Fire Department (via Facebook)

BUTLER TWP. — At least one person was injured after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Friday night.

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The crash happened on northbound I-75 near Benchwood Road on Oct. 30.

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The Butler Township Fire Department said in a social media post that two vehicles were involved.

Photos show that a white van and a black vehicle both sustained heavy damage.

Fire officials say that medics had to free a person from a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Trap Crash I-75 NB Butler Twp Photo contributed by Butler Township Fire Department (via Facebook) (Butler Township Fire Department (via Facebook))

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