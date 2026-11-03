Miami County voters decide on tax levy

MIAMI COUNTY — As well as big races, voters in Miami County are deciding whether or not to approve a tax levy.

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“It’s just so important to get out here and do this,” Roberta Landers said.

Landers got emotional after casting her ballot Tuesday afternoon.

“I think it’s so sad that people don’t take the time to do the right thing. They can live in this world, they can complain about this world, but they can’t get out and vote,” Landers said.

Because for her, quitting is not an option.

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“The world’s in bad shape right now, and we can’t give up. If you don’t vote, it’s like giving up,” she said.

Landers said she voted in every election since she was 21.

“At 80 years old, I think I’ve always seen all I can see, but that’s not true. This world changes too fast,” she said.

In addition to the gubernatorial race, voters in Miami County are deciding whether to add a tax levy that supports the park district.

People in Piqua are deciding whether to recall three of their city comissioners after they supported the proposed data center.

The Miami County Board of Elections said early voting was a huge turnout.

“Almost double what we did in the previous gubernatorial. We’re busy. We’re hoping that the same energy goes to the polls today,” Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, deputy director for Miami County Board of Elections, said.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. and all absentee ballots are also due at that time.

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