AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A Michigan man was killed in a crash in the Miami Valley on Tuesday morning.
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The crash happened on Interstate 75 near the rest area in Auglaize County around 6:42 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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An initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was going southbound on I-75 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a parked 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp to the rest area.
The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old Michigan man, was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The SUV’s passenger, 58-year-old William Ulman, of Tawas City, Michigan, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.
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