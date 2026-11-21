Millions ready to travel for Thanksgiving holiday next week

DAYTON — People are getting ready to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky previews what people can expect as they go out of town, LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 on WHIO.com or on our streaming WHIO news app.

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Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

AAA expects over 3 million Ohioans to travel this year.

Some families decided to travel today because of the light security lines on Saturday.

AAA predicts around 88 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. This includes almost 29 percent of people here in the Dayton area who are expected to travel over 50 miles.

AAA says travel by car is the most popular choice.

The typical travel period is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving until the Sunday after.

A man said that he and his family are going to Dallas for Thanksgiving. He said leaving early is the right thing.

“We’re just kind of going weekend to weekend because around Wednesday and Thursday, I’m sure it’s crazy, so we’re trying to beat that rush, that’s all,” said James Shestina.

He said they purchased one-way tickets so they can later decide when it’s best to come back.

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