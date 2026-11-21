FRANKLIN — Police are cracking down on illegal mini bike use across the city following reports of juveniles racing and running stop signs on roadways.

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Franklin Police Department announced that officers will not issue warnings.

Both juveniles and adults caught illegally operating mini bikes on public streets will face citations, and the bikes will be towed.

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The agency stated that the behavior puts riders and everyone else on the road at risk.

Addressing families, the Police Department instructed parents to keep the vehicles off streets. “If your child is cited and required to appear in juvenile court, plan to attend with them, even if it means taking time off work,” the department said.

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