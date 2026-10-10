Missing area 10-year-old boy found dead in pond, police say

HAMILTON TWP. — A missing boy has been found dead in a Warren County pond on Saturday.
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Hamilton Township Police responded at 2:08 p.m. to the area of Hammerwood Court on a report of a missing nonverbal autistic child, according to police officials.
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Officers searched the area and requested assistance from the Hamilton Township Fire and Rescue Department and the Deerfield Township Fire Department.
The boy’s body was found in a nearby pond.
The child’s name has not been released. Foul play is currently not suspected, police officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
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