Missing Logan County man found dead in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE/LOGAN COUNTY — A man who was missing from Logan County was found dead in Auglaize County on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 71-year-old James Beckman, who was reported missing from Logan County on the morning of Oct. 31, according to a press release.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beckman was seen at various locations throughout Wapokoneta, including the Walmart, McDonald’s, and in the Lowe’s parking lot.

Multiple resources were called to search for Beckman, including drones, a helicopter, an airplane, ground units, and ATV/UTV vehicles.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office recieved a call from a farmer who was taking crops off in Goshen Township.

The farmer advised he located a vehicle that matched the description of Beckman’s vehicle, a 2000 white Honda CRV with a grey replacement door on the back.

The farmer added that there was a male in the vehicle that did not appear to be breathing, according to the press release.

Fire, EMS, and law enforcement responded to the area and located the vehicle and Beckman, who was later pronounced deceased.

The vehicle was located in a ditch, approximately 1o feet down and over a mile off the roadway. Where James and the vehicle were located was not visible from the roadway.

It appears that the vehicle drove through a farm field access, went into the deep ditch, and became stuck.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group