Montgomery County approves historic $12.5 million property tax reduction

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Budget Commission approved a $12.5 million reduction in property taxes yesterday, marking the first time in its history that the panel has reduced millage rates to lower tax burdens for local property owners.

The reductions are mandated under Ohio House Bill 335, a state law enacted to prevent sharp property tax increases following countywide reappraisals.

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The action will provide an estimated $9.5 million in tax savings for residential property owners.

Montgomery County is in the final stages of its 2026 property reappraisal, which resulted in an average 19% increase in residential property values countywide.

The property tax reductions and inside millage adjustments will take effect for Montgomery County property owners on their 2027 tax bills.

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