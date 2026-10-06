Montgomery County launches career exploration initiative for local students

DAYTON — Montgomery County is connecting local students with hands-on career exploration opportunities, highlighting public service and vocational paths alongside traditional college routes.

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The initiative uses interactive activation stations to give students direct exposure to various professions across the county.

The initiative focuses on helping young people discover work opportunities that align with their personal interests and career goals.

Montgomery County officials are coordinating with area school districts and local government agencies to bring versions of the program to students throughout the region.

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“What really appeals to young people is to have an experience,” Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice said. “So we have activation stations.”

Rice noted that the effort focuses on showing students a full range of career options.

“It’s not just about going to college, it’s about all of the wonderful different work opportunities they are and how we can help people align with what they want to do and what fits with the kind of life they want to have,” Rice said.

Five Rivers Metroparks Horticulturist Todd Strong participated in the activation stations, providing students with hands-on activities related to plants and horticulture.

“I’ve had kids ask me about the peppers and the lemongrass and then we’ve had a lot of kids that are really excited about getting some native seeds,” Strong said.

Students taking part in the activities said the event helped them explore future career paths.

Kai’yana Wooten, a ninth grader at Ponitz Career Technology Center, shared how the experience affected her perspective on potential jobs.

“I get to learn about other people’s careers and why they chose to do that certain career,” Wooten said. “And it could probably help me learn about the careers. And if I may change my mind when I get older.”

County leaders are working to expand the career exploration initiative to more communities in Montgomery County.

Rice outlined the ongoing effort to involve additional education and government partners.

“We are just reaching out to all of the school districts,” Rice said. “And all of the different local governments to do a version of this. So that we can lift up public service as an option across Montgomery County.”

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