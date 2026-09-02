More than half of Americans face scams daily, says BBB

DAYTON — Over half of all Americans are dealing with scams every day, according to the Better Business Bureau.

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It’s the phone calls none of us want, but always seem to get.

If it seems like scammers are calling more, they are.

“Scams are on the rise, and they are becoming more and more frequent. So it’s part of daily life now, which is crazy,” Sheri Sword with the BB said.

In a new study from the BBB, they found over half of all Americans said they encounter scams daily.

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“Scammers have discovered that they can make a living off of us,” Sword said.

Scam texts and calls have more than tripled from 2023 to 2025, the BBB said.

“It’s really important for us to be vigilant to protect ourselves from these scammers,” Sword said.

With so much technology out there, these scams are getting more and more convincing.

“AI has been a blessing to them. It’s very easy for them to make their scams look legitimate. Robo calls they use a lot to be able to pull off their scams. Even social media,” Sword said.

She said to never answer numbers you don’t know either over the phone or through text.

“If you don’t know, don’t respond. Don’t answer it, just delete it,” Sword said.

You can also block the numbers, but the numbers they use often change.

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