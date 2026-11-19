DAYTON — A woman charged in connection with the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum, Jr. is scheduled to return to court today.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett previews today’s scheduled hearing LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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Ashley Johnson is charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Thursday’s final pre-trial hearing comes after her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, plead guilty to murder and other charges in connection to Hershall Creachbaum Jr.’s death.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, as previously reported.

Hershall, Jr. was just 7 years old when he died. His father expressed his immense grief to the court. He explained how his son’s death has affected his work life and mental health.

“I’m trying really hard to adjust to life now and there’s nothing in my control that can bring my son back,” said Hershall Creachbaum, Sr. “He was good and sweet and kind and funny, and he was taken away from me and everyone else when he should have been safe.”

Ashley Johnson’s trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 30.

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