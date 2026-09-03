Mother of baby with severe frostbite learns punishment

DAYTON — A mother has learned her punishment after her child was hospitalized over the winter with severe frostbite.

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Jonisha Reddick, 20, was sentenced to five years’ probation in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, according to court records.

Her 10-month-old daughter was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with severe injuries caused by frostbite on Jan. 20, as previously reported.

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Reddick pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering children on Aug. 4.

As part of the agreement, she must work on getting her GED, getting a mental evaluation, complying with objectives set by Children’s Services, and abstain from alcohol or marijuana, court records stated.

Reddick could get a longer probation, more restrictions, or jail time if she violates her probation.

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