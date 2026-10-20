Mother frustrated after daughter involved in Trotwood crash

Manker said her daughter has multiple injuries, including a broken arm and jaw, plus an orbital fracture.

TROTWOOD, Ohio — Local police are investigating a crash that involved six juveniles.

The crash happened in Trotwood along Turner Road.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman was in Xenia, where she spoke to the family of a girl who was sent to the hospital.

The daughter is home recovering, but her parents told us this accident caused serious injuries.

Last week, Trotwood Police said they tried to stop a car for traffic violations.

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The car then fled the scene, crashing with six juveniles inside.

Police told us that two of them were taken to the hospital.

The case has been assigned to a detective with Trotwood Police, but Blakely Manker said she knew who was behind the wheel.

Manker said her daughter has multiple injuries, including a broken arm and jaw, plus an orbital fracture.

She’s frustrated that no suspect has been identified and no charges have been filed.

“All she saw was that he was speeding and there was a sign left or right and they just went straight,” Manker said. “She remembers hitting the sign and then everything going black.”

Captain Molchan with Trotwood PD told us that this is an open case and the assigned detective is just starting to investigate.

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