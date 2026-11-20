DAYTON — A mother has learned her punishment after her 8-month-old child overdosed in April.

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Rachal Collie pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment, according to an entry of waiver and plea filed on Wednesday.

The charges are connected to the overdose of Collie’s infant child on April 26.

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Officials obtained the lab results, which showed that fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine were found during a search of the home.

As previously reported, Dayton police responded to a home in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue for reports of a person down.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive 8-month-old child.

The child was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered they were suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

The child’s father, Verlon Ray Martin, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of endangering children.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

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