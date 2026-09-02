Motorcyclist caught going 119 mph on SR 4 during traffic enforcement

Motorcyclist caught going 119 mph on SR 4 during traffic enforcement

DAYTON — More than two dozen citations were issued during a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail in Dayton on Tuesday.

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Dayton Police & Fire shared that Tuesday’s detail focused on US 35 and State Route 4.

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Thirty-six citations were issued, including 30 for speed.

Among the speeding citations issued was one for a motorcyclist caught going 119 mph in a 60 mph zone on SR 4.

Additionally, a car was cited for going 97 mph in a 55 mph zone on US 35.

“Our goal is simple: safer roads for everyone,” Dayton Police said in a social media post.

Police ask drivers to slow down, stay focused, and follow traffic rules.

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