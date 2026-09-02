Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck by bird on I-70

Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck by bird on I-70

COLUMBUS — A motorcyclist was critically injured after officials believe they were struck by a “giant” bird on Interstate 70 on Tuesday.

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Dispatchers told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that first responders were called to I-70 eastbound and mile marker 100 near West Mount Street in Columbus around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a crash.

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According to Columbus Division of Fire Lt. Nick Davis, the bird likely hit the motorist, knocking them off their motorcycle, as no other vehicles were involved.

Davis told WBNS-10 TV that fire crews on scene found the individual 300 yards from their motorcycle, and the large bird lying next to them.

The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, according to Davis.

The crash remains under investigation.

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