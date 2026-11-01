Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Greene County on Sunday.

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Around 1:16 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and Grinnell Road on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, according to the dispatcher.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to Miami Valley Hospital with a leg injury, according to the dispatcher.

Their current condition is not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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