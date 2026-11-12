Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Butler County.

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Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Reily Township Life Squad responded to the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Reily Millville Road and Bunker Hill Woods Road.

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A witness told deputies that a vehicle attempted to turn left onto northbound Bunker Hill Woods Road, crossing into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the rear passenger side of the vehicle before traveling off the right side of the roadway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene.

Authorities said a description of the suspect vehicle will be released as additional information becomes available.

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