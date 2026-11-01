Multiple juveniles injured after reported stolen vehicle crashes into tree

DAYTON — Multiple juveniles were injured after a car crashed into a tree in Dayton on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the 200 block of Parkwood Drive around 2 a.m., according to a previous report.

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In multiple 911 calls obtained by News Center 7, callers said that there were at least five people who were injured.

“They’re all laying in the street,” one caller told the dispatcher.

Numerous juveniles were in the vehicle that was reported stolen, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

Two of the juveniles had firearms.

All of the juveniles were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

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