Nearly $60k in damages estimated after vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Nearly $60,000 was estimated in damages after a vacant house caught fire in Dayton over the weekend.

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The fire happened in the 1000 block of Xenia Avenue around 3:51 a.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to a Dayton Fire Department Incident report obtained by News Center 7, crews performed defensive fire suppression due to advanced fire conditions and structural instability.

A total of 13 apparatus and 37 personnel responded to the scene. Crews were on scene for approximately 3 hours and 49 minutes.

The house was determined to be vacant and had been boarded up by the city, according to the incident report. No injuries were reported.

The total estimated damages were $57,240, according to the incident report.

The incident report stated that crews were not able to enter the structure and that conditions were not survivable.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, according to the report.

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