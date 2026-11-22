LINCOLN, NE — The Ohio State Buckeyes continued their late-season struggles at Nebraska on Saturday.
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The Cornhuskers ran for 176 yards in a 31-28 upset over No. 14 Ohio State.
It is Nebraska’s first win against a ranked opponent since 2016.
The Buckeyes have lost three of their last four games. Any hopes of winning a national championship ended on Saturday.
OSU fell to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten.
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Jeremiah Smith caught a 67-yard touchdown to give Ohio State a 7-0 lead. Luke Lindenmeyer caught an 11-yard touchdown to tie it at 7-7 after one quarter.
Anthony Colandrea threw a touchdown and ran for another in the second quarter as Nebraska led 21-7. Smith hauled in a 31-yard touchdown before halftime to cut the deficit to 21-14 at the break.
Bo Jackson capped a 76-yard, 14-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to tie it 21-21 after three quarters.
Nebraska took advantage of a short field after Jacory Barney’s 21-yard punt return to the Ohio State 38. It led to John Hohl’s 33-yard field goal as the Cornhuskers led 24-21.
On the Buckeyes’ next possession, Jamir Conn broke up a pass for Smith. The ball popped up, and Victor Evans III intercepted it. Colandrea threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Clark to extend it to 31-21 with 7:41 left.
Jackson scored his second touchdown to cut it to 31-28 with 3:52 left. Nebraska ran out the clock.
Smith caught six passes for 165 yards and two scores. Luke Fahey went 16-of-27 for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
Ohio State hosts arch-rival Michigan on Nov. 28 in Columbus.
Kickoff is at noon.
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