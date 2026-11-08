Neighbors react after city commission cancels 2 meetings after special election recall

Neighbors reacted after two city commission meetings were canceled following last week’s election in Piqua. Voters recalled three city commissioners last week.

PIQUA — Neighbors reacted after two city commission meetings were canceled following last week’s election in Piqua.

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News Center 7’s Ava Peterosky shares their reactions tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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The meetings, originally scheduled for Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, were canceled due to a lack of quorum among the current seated commissioners, as previously reported.

Piqua residents voted to recall three city commissioners in the Piqua Special Election on Nov. 3.

The city says the newly elected city commissioners can be sworn in as early as Nov. 23. They would start working on the city’s budget on Nov. 24.

A woman who supported the recall said that she is not worried about the budget process.

“They go up to the podium a lot. They research every minute thing on the agenda for all the meetings,” said Nancy Roof. “They know what to look for, what questions to ask, and that sort of thing.”

She was excited that many Piqua citizens used their voice at the polls.

Roof also wants the newly elected commissioners to handle the budget.

“It would be problematic to have recalled commissioners still conducting city business,” she said.

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